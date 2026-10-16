Delhi gurdwara sewadar duped of Rs 14.63 lakh in sextortion scam

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a sextortion racket in which four accused allegedly impersonated police personnel and social media representatives to extort Rs 14.63 lakh from a gurdwara sewadar, an official said.

The complainant received an obscene video on WhatsApp, following which the accused threatened him with arrest, claiming a criminal case had been registered against him. He transferred money from his and his nephew’s bank accounts between September 11 and 27, 2025, police said.

During investigation, police traced the money to multiple bank accounts in Rajasthan and Punjab. An amount of Rs 1.80 lakh was traced to an account linked to Ankit Sain, while over Rs 4 lakh was traced to accounts held by Mohammad Shariq Khan and Rs 1 lakh to an account linked to Tasleem Raja.

Khan allegedly arranged mule bank accounts, fake SIM cards and phones, and withdrew money for the syndicate.