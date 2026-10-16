Delhi Police notice to Dipke flags stampede risks, traffic disruption to bar Connaught Place march

More than 20 Delhi Police personnel visited the residence of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and served him a notice prohibiting him from holding a protest at Connaught Place on Friday, hours before the scheduled march, citing risks to public safety, traffic disruption and stampede.

The CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march is scheduled to be held at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm. Police have denied permission for the march, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which bar mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas. They have offered to facilitate a select group of protesters to wave the national flag at an alternative location.

The notice comes amid heightened security in the New Delhi area, with more than 6,000 police personnel and 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), each comprising 100 personnel, deployed to prevent any law and order situation.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has also announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons.