Delhi to bar BS-IV and older commercial vehicles from November 1

Commercial goods vehicles complying with BS-IV or older emission standards will be barred from entering Delhi from November 1, except those running on CNG or electricity, Gurugram traffic police said on Friday.

The restriction will cover light, medium and heavy goods vehicles, trucks and buses, according to an advisory issued by the traffic police.

CNG and electric vehicles, along with diesel trucks and buses meeting BS-VI emission standards, will be exempt. The curbs will also apply to vehicles operating under All India Tourist Permits and other service arrangements, while buses registered in Delhi will be exempt, the advisory said.

The traffic police urged transporters, drivers and bus operators to check their vehicles' emission standards and registration details to ensure compliance before entering the national capital.

The measures are aimed at curbing air pollution and protecting the environment, the advisory added.

(With inputs from PTI)