Delhi's trader association urges protest groups to avoid Connaught Place as business weakens

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) on Thursday appealed to all the political parties and protest groups to avoid holding demonstrations in Connaught Place (CP), citing disruptions to business and the livelihoods of workers in the area.

The appeal comes ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march scheduled to be held at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on people to assemble at the park carrying the national flag.

In a message posted on social media platform X, the traders’ association acknowledged the right of political parties and protesters to demonstrate and voice their concerns but urged them to choose alternative venues.

“We respect your right to protest and raise your voice, but CP is not your stage; it’s our workplace,” the association said. A poster shared by the NDTA carried the message, “You protest for a better tomorrow; don’t kill our today.”

The traders’ body said demonstrations over the past three weeks had adversely affected business activity in the prominent commercial hub, disrupting sales and threatening the livelihoods of shopkeepers, waiters, drivers, vendors and other workers dependent on daily earnings.

It also highlighted the inconvenience caused by road closures and traffic disruptions, saying these had made commuting difficult for people travelling to work and earning their livelihoods. According to the association, the protests had also discouraged tourists and families from visiting the popular public space, affecting businesses that rely on regular footfall.