Manipur Congress MP appears before cops in sexual harassment case, says 'will get justice'

NEW DELHI: Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam appeared before the Delhi Police in connection with a sexual harassment case on Thursday, days after being dismissed from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as a professor, officials said.

Akoijam, a Congress MP, appeared before the investigators at the Vasant Kunj North police station, they said. The Delhi Police served him a notice on Wednesday, asking him to join the investigation after a case was filed against him on October 11 on the basis of a complaint by JNU’s chief security officer.

The Inner Manipur MP has been booked under BNS sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79, which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, among other offences.

A large number of Akoijam’s supporters gathered at Imphal airport in the afternoon to see him off as he left for Delhi to appear before the police.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Akoijam said, “I am going to Delhi because of a police summons. Don’t worry, justice will be done. This is the beginning of undoing all the injustices my people have faced over the decades.”