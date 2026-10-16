Masterly Strokes

“The strength of an artist is in his drawing. It is a matter of creating negative and positive spaces,” says Das, whose exhibition on his drawings has just been presented by Art Pilgrim at Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam. “Years of observing and sketching culminate in the making of a line,” he adds.

Even at 84, the artist continues to find something new in the process. Despite more than six decades of his practice, Das does not see his earlier drawings as remnants of a distant past. “I feel every day I am starting to paint for the first time, so I don't really look at them as old work,” he says. Looking back at his drawings, he often discovers elements he had not consciously recognised when making them.

He believes that the form often receives less attention than paintings and sculptures, partly because collectors tend to prefer works that can be displayed as decorative pieces in homes, offices and hotels. Yet, he sees little distinction between the different forms of artistic expression. “In painting there is also drawing, and in drawing there is also sculpting,” the artist notes.