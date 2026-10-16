Over 9 tonnes of illegal firecrackers seized in Delhi, Faridabad; four held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police seized more than two tonnes of firecrackers from two vehicles and arrested four people for allegedly transporting the illegal consignment in Alipur amid the ongoing festive season. The accused have been identified as Lovekush (24), his helper Vikas alias BK (18), both residents of Mukundpur; Chandan Kumar Bhagat (35), a resident of Uttam Nagar; and his helper Raja Yadav (19), a resident of Burari.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and inspected two vehicles in Alipur. During the search, 48 parcels weighing 1,350 kg were recovered from a truck, while 39 boxes weighing 910 kg were seized from a pickup vehicle, DCP(Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Interrogation revealed that both consignments had been procured from Kurali in Punjab for transportation to Delhi. The identity of the intended recipient and the role of others are yet to be verified, the DCP said. In December 2024, the Delhi government imposed a “perpetual ban” on the manufacture, use and sale of firecrackers, including through online platforms, in the national capital. The order prohibited their delivery and bursting in Delhi.

In a separate incident, Faridabad Police raided a warehouse on Old Kheri Road on Wednesday and recovered 7,270 kg of firecrackers. Police apprehended warehouse operator Hemant Wadhwa, a resident of Old Faridabad, who failed to produce a valid licence for storing and selling firecrackers.