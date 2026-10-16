Vacant Type-I staff quarters in DU to be converted into hostels for students

NEW DELHI: An eight-member committee of the University of Delhi has proposed converting vacant Type-I employee quarters at the university’s Reids Line and Dhaka campuses, both in North Campus, into student housing. The recommendation has been made in order to resolve the accommodation-related concerns faced by students, including those living in paying guest (PG) facilities.

Many flats have reportedly remained vacant for the past five years. One such flat can accommodate four students, shared by one of the members, said a university professor.

The committee has also suggested that the university should approach state bhawans in Delhi to explore accommodation options for students arriving from different states. Prof. K P Singh, a member of the committee, said,

“We have recommended that the state government heads should be approached in this regard at the earliest, because the governments have lands and they can build hostels at least for the students coming from the respective states. We have the largest number of students coming from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.”

The committee is tasked to examine the availability of statutory approvals and necessary clearances from the concerned statutory bodies. The committee is headed by Prof. Rajni Abbi, director of South Campus.