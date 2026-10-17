100 petitioners knock HC door over DU’s 1-yr postgraduate programme

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi’s (DU) newly introduced one-year postgraduate (PG) programme, which has been mired in controversy since its inception, has now come under the scanner of the Delhi High Court.

After raising concerns over admission priorities, transparency and seat allocation with the vice-chancellor, several students have approached the court, challenging the university’s admission policy for the 2026-27 academic session.

Around 100 petitioners have challenged the preference given to graduates with four-year honours degrees over those who completed general or programme undergraduate courses. The petitions have questioned the eligibility criteria and the programme-specific eligibility (PSE) priority system adopted by the University for Admissions to its one-year master’s programmes.

Under the PSE framework, candidates are categorised into P1, P2, P3 and P4 priority levels. P1 candidates whose undergraduate qualifications are considered directly relevant to the master’s programme receive the first preference. P2 candidates, including those from other eligible undergraduate backgrounds, are considered subsequently, subject to seat availability.

The policy has drawn criticism from students who argue that the priority-based selection process disadvantages certain eligible applicants and leaves them uncertain about their admission prospects.