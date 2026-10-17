Delhi-bound Emirates flight suffers bird strike, return trip delayed by over 14 hours

A Dubai-Delhi Emirates flight suffered a bird strike on arrival on Saturday, delaying its return journey to Dubai by more than 14 hours, the airline said.

Flight EK517 was scheduled to depart Delhi at 4.25 pm on Saturday but is now expected to leave at 7 am on Sunday, October 18.

“Emirates flight EK517 from Dubai to Delhi on 17 October encountered a bird strike on arrival. As a result, the return flight EK517 from Delhi to Dubai will be delayed while the aircraft undergoes necessary repairs,” the airline said in a statement.

Emirates said it was arranging hotel accommodation for affected passengers and apologised for the inconvenience. The airline did not disclose the number of passengers on board.

(With inputs from PTI)