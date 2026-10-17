Report events of stir accurately, objectively & impartially, says PCI

NEW DELHI: As over 30 journalists covering the recent anti-SIR protests were detained, the Press Council of India (PCI) said, “Report events accurately, objectively, and impartially, and also distinguish verified facts from allegations, opinions, and unconfirmed claims” in a slew of recommendations in the guidelines issued for media professionals.

The guidelines for “ethical and responsible reporting” further suggested verifying information through multiple sources wherever possible.

“Ask witnesses how they obtained their information and assess their proximity to the event, visibility, reliability, and potential biases…treat statements from protesters, event organisers, police, and government authorities with equal journalistic scrutiny.

Do not broadcast or publish real-time police positions, tactical movements, or escape routes when doing so could compromise safety or operational security,” the guidelines say.

The council, a statutory, autonomous, and quasi-judicial watchdog body that preserves press freedom and maintains the standards of print media, issued the guidelines on Thursday. It said that identification cards should visibly be displayed at all times

The PCI said it adopted the guidelines for journalists, given the prevailing scenario and the need to facilitate the orderly and effective coverage of protests and demonstrations.

It seeks to facilitate the effective discharge of journalistic duties “while promoting the safety of media personnel, responsible reporting and better coordination among journalists, media organisations and law enforcement authorities”.