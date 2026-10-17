Vegetable markets to be revamped in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved four projects for the modernisation of agricultural markets across the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday. The projects include road repair, a slow-speed weigh-in-motion system at the Azadpur market, temporary sheds at the Narela market and other projects related to drainage improvements.
“The government is working to develop new markets and improve internal roads, sewerage and pipeline networks, drainage systems and waste disposal facilities, while also preventing stray animals from entering market premises,” Gupta said.
At the Keshopur Fruit and Vegetable Market, internal roads that are more than 20 years old will be rebuilt at a cost of `9.48 crore, facilitating smooth movement of vehicles, traders and agricultural produce.
Further, two temporary sheds will be constructed at Narela’s New Grain Market, which is spread across approximately 33 acres. The sheds will provide covered space for storing grain and help reduce the risk of damage during rain and adverse weather conditions.
At the Azadpur New Vegetable Market, problems associated with nearly 30-year-old sewerage and drainage lines in Blocks B and C will be addressed. Measures to tackle sinking, damaged & blocked pipelines and water leakage will help reduce waterlogging, maintain cleanliness and improve market operations.
A modern slow-speed weigh-in-motion system will also be installed at the entry and exit gates of Azadpur Fruit and Vegetable Market. The system will allow commercial vehicles to be weighed without bringing them to a complete stop. Electronic records of vehicle weights will improve transparency in the weighing process and strengthen accountability in market operations.
Gupta said the government is working to develop new markets and improve internal roads, sewerage and pipeline networks, drainage systems and waste disposal facilities, while also preventing stray animals from entering the market premises.
Attention is also being given to lighting, food and other basic amenities for workers as well as healthcare centres. Workplaces and counters used by traders and commission agents will be improved, and essential facilities will also be developed for workers. The aim is to provide everyone working in the markets with a safer workplace.
The Chief Minister said the government wants to go beyond repairs and cosmetic changes to create robust infrastructure capable of meeting the needs of the next 100 years. Long-term plans are being drawn up after assessing the specific requirements of each market.
She said consultants have been appointed for the development of the Tikri Khampur Fruit and Vegetable Market, and the next steps are under way. A list of proposed works has been prepared for each market. Anuj Sharma, vice-chairman of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, has been assigned the responsibility for coordinating and monitoring the work.
Gupta stressed that security and technology would receive special attention in the modernisation of agricultural markets. Facilities are being planned around CCTV cameras, a control and command centre, and the requirements of private and commercial vehicles.
Development work will be tailored to the specific needs of each market, including those in Ghazipur, Narela, Azadpur and Keshopur. The Delhi government is working to boost market infrastructure and make operations more efficient. A timely implementation of these projects will provide better facilities for farmers, traders and other stakeholders and improve the handling of agricultural produce.
Overhaul
Delhi govt approves 4 projects to modernise agricultural markets
Keshopur market roads to be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 9.48 cr
Two temporary sheds to be built at Narela’s New Grain Market
Ageing sewerage and drainage lines in Azadpur market to be repaired
Azadpur market to get a slow-speed weigh-in-motion system
Electronic weight records to improve transparency and accountability
Markets to get better lighting, healthcare and basic amenities
Government aims to build infrastructure for the next 100 years