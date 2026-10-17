Vegetable markets to be revamped in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved four projects for the modernisation of agricultural markets across the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday. The projects include road repair, a slow-speed weigh-in-motion system at the Azadpur market, temporary sheds at the Narela market and other projects related to drainage improvements.

“The government is working to develop new markets and improve internal roads, sewerage and pipeline networks, drainage systems and waste disposal facilities, while also preventing stray animals from entering market premises,” Gupta said.

At the Keshopur Fruit and Vegetable Market, internal roads that are more than 20 years old will be rebuilt at a cost of `9.48 crore, facilitating smooth movement of vehicles, traders and agricultural produce.

Further, two temporary sheds will be constructed at Narela’s New Grain Market, which is spread across approximately 33 acres. The sheds will provide covered space for storing grain and help reduce the risk of damage during rain and adverse weather conditions.

At the Azadpur New Vegetable Market, problems associated with nearly 30-year-old sewerage and drainage lines in Blocks B and C will be addressed. Measures to tackle sinking, damaged & blocked pipelines and water leakage will help reduce waterlogging, maintain cleanliness and improve market operations.