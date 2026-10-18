Bhalswa landfill cleanup deadline extended to Feb

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the Bhalswa landfill clearance deadline for the sixth time, pushing it from December 2026 to February 2027, as over 10 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste remain to be processed.

Officials said the delay was due to the transfer of the contract to a new agency, which took over the work at revised rates. So far, 104.40 lakh metric tonnes of waste have been processed at Bhalswa.

The deadline for Okhla remains December 2026, with 7.27 lakh metric tonnes of waste remaining. Ghazipur’s deadline is December 2027, with 63.43 lakh metric tonnes yet to be processed. Meanwhile, around 5,858 tonnes of fresh waste continue to reach the sites daily.