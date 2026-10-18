Delhi sees 211 days of good AQI this year, best since 2016: Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

NEW DELHI: The capital has recorded 211 days of good, satisfactory and moderate air quality so far this year, its best performance since 2016, barring the Covid-affected year 2020, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday. With over two months remaining, the capital has surpassed the total recorded in most previous years, including 200 days in 2025, 209 in 2024 and 206 in 2023.

Sirsa said days with poor, very poor and severe air quality had declined from 168 during the corresponding period in 2016 to 79 this year.

Measures to combat pollution include mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling, anti-smog guns, dust control at construction sites, monitoring industrial emissions, preventing open burning and expanding electric public transport, the minister said.

However, the minister cautioned that winter conditions and lower wind speeds could worsen air quality. The government has announced a Winter Action Plan to sustain improvements.

He urged employers to consider work-from-home arrangements and staggered office timings, and residents to use public transport, maintain valid Pollution Under Control certificates and avoid burning waste.