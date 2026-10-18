Jamia hunger strike enters seventh day as students demand union restoration, withdrawal of suspensions

NEW DELHI: The hunger strike by students of Jamia Millia Islamia demanding the restoration of the university’s students’ union entered its seventh day on Sunday, even as the campus remained under heavy restrictions, with security personnel deployed at its gates.

A day after being allegedly dragged out of the campus, the students on hunger strike Ebin, Jasim Khan, Faizan Haidar and Rehan on Sunday reiterated their demand for the reinstatement of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), which has remained dysfunctional since 2006. The agitation intensified on Saturday evening following the alleged forcible removal of protesting students from the campus and disciplinary action against some of those involved in the demonstration. Jasim and Ebin have been suspended from the Varsity for six months and one year respectively.

In a press conference held from within the varsity gates on Sunday, the group of students put forth three demands: the immediate reinstatement of JMISU, revocation of all ongoing disciplinary action against students involved in the movement and an end to further punitive measures. The protesters also demanded the resignation of the chief proctor, holding the official responsible for the events of October 17, when students were allegedly forcibly removed from the campus and detained.

Jasim Khan, Post graduate student of Jamia who initially started with the hunger strike stated that nearly two decades without an elected students’ union had deprived generations of students of a legitimate platform to raise grievances and participate in collective decision-making.

Meanwhile Ebin alleged that the existing mechanism of approaching the Dean of Students’ Welfare had failed to provide an effective channel for addressing student concerns.

“Campus democracy is not a privilege to be granted at the administration’s convenience. It is the right of every student,” said another student Faizan Haider.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday wrote to Jamia Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif, urging him to restore the students’ union and withdraw disciplinary action against students who have been rusticated in connection with the protest. His intervention comes amid growing support for the agitation from student organisations, including the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA), which have joined the protests.

With restrictions continuing at the university gates, the students vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are addressed. In the press conference, the students who have been on hunger strike also announced that they have already taken inpisration from AMU students and they will not step back this time.