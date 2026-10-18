Journalist files police complaint against Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: The woman journalist who accused Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to manhandle her during the INDIA bloc protest march has filed a formal complaint with the police, seeking that a case be filed against him. The journalist said that she is three-months pregnant.

The journalist submitted her complaint on Saturday, seeking action under various sections of the BNS. She said in the complaint that on October 12 at around 6.30 pm, she was present near the registry counter at the SC when a large political procession, led by Gandhi, entered the premises and moved towards the counter.

The journalist alleged that when she put a few questions to Gandhi, he suddenly pushed her towards the gate, following which she fell on the ground. She mentioned that she developed pain in the lower abdomen and was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Rajinder Nagar. She was admitted on October 13 and kept under observation.

The journalist has requested that an FIR be registered under Sections 74, 115(2), 131, 125 and 3(5) of the BNS and demanded a fair and time-bound probe.