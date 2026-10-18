Two dead in separate road accidents in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man was killed and four others injured after a DTC bus allegedly driven recklessly by a woman rammed into two scooters, an e-rickshaw and a cycle rickshaw in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Saturday. The driver, identified as Renu Bala (26), was apprehended after allegedly fleeing the spot.

The accident occurred near Military Road around 10.15 am. The deceased, Atul Bhardwaj, a resident of Ranikheda, was riding a scooter. His pillion rider, Bhushan Kumar (38), and another scooter rider, Rakesh (48), were injured. Cycle rickshaw driver Dhruv Kumar Mishra (56) and motorcycle rider Deepak (34) suffered minor injuries. Police registered an FIR at DBG Road police station.

In a separate incident, a man was killed and three others injured after a truck allegedly rammed into two motorcycles near Crescent Apartment crossing in Dwarka’s Sector 18 around 12.45 am. The deceased, Gaurav, suffered a serious head injury and was declared dead at a nearby hospital. The injured were identified as Hitesh (18), Harshit (20) and Dhruv (23).

Truck driver Hotam Singh (41), a native of Agra, was apprehended. Police seized the truck, both motorcycles.