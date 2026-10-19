Delhi govt mulls capping e-rickshaw tally to 2.5 lakh.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has proposed capping number of e-rickshaws in the capital at 2.5 lakh under a draft scheme released on Sunday, citing concerns over traffic congestion, road safety and pollution.

Under the proposed Delhi E-Rickshaw (Registration and Operation) Scheme, 2026, no e-rickshaw will be allowed to operate unless registered as a transport vehicle and issued a valid E-Rickshaw Compliance Certificate (ECC).

“The ECC will be issued digitally and remain valid for two years. It will contain registration certificate details, owner and driver information, including driving licence and public service vehicle (PSV) badge details, battery compliance status, and the validity of fitness and insurance documents, according to the draft. Each ECC will be linked to one e-rickshaw and one driver,” it reads.

The draft proposes a limit of five e-rickshaws for individual owners who are residents of the capital. Companies, firms, NGOs, cooperative societies and driving schools will be allowed to own up to 100 e-rickshaws. Such entities will have to ensure adequate charging stations or battery-swapping arrangements and obtain an aggregator licence once their fleet reaches 25 vehicles, the draft states.

All drivers will be required to hold a valid e-rickshaw driving licence and a PSV badge. A driver cannot be linked to more than one ECC.