NCRTC expects nod for two new Namo Bharat routes

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) expects approval soon for two proposed Namo Bharat corridors—Delhi-Panipat-Karnal and Delhi-Gurugram-Behror—as it marks three years of operations of the regional rapid rail service. Besides the two proposed corridors, detailed project reports for the Ghaziabad-Jewar and Noida-Faridabad-Gurugram corridors are under preparation, the NCRTC said.

The 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor has recorded over 4.5 crore passenger journeys since its launch in October 2023 and currently serves more than 1.1 lakh commuters daily, the NCRTC said on Sunday. It recently recorded it’s highest-ever single-day ridership of around 1.68 lakh.

The NCRTC celebrated three years of Namo Bharat operations at an event attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Minister of State Tokhan Sahu and senior officials. Addressing the gathering, Manohar Lal said the rapid rail service was ushering in a new phase of regional connectivity and providing a new dimension to urban transportation. He said better transport connectivity not only reduced distances between cities but also linked people with new opportunities and supported economic growth.