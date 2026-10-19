NCRTC expects nod for two new Namo Bharat routes

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) expects approval soon for two proposed Namo Bharat corridors—Delhi-Panipat-Karnal and Delhi-Gurugram-Behror—as it marks three years of operations of the regional rapid rail service. Besides the two proposed corridors, detailed project reports for the Ghaziabad-Jewar and Noida-Faridabad-Gurugram corridors are under preparation, the NCRTC said.
The 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor has recorded over 4.5 crore passenger journeys since its launch in October 2023 and currently serves more than 1.1 lakh commuters daily, the NCRTC said on Sunday. It recently recorded it’s highest-ever single-day ridership of around 1.68 lakh.
The NCRTC celebrated three years of Namo Bharat operations at an event attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Minister of State Tokhan Sahu and senior officials. Addressing the gathering, Manohar Lal said the rapid rail service was ushering in a new phase of regional connectivity and providing a new dimension to urban transportation. He said better transport connectivity not only reduced distances between cities but also linked people with new opportunities and supported economic growth.
Operations began on October 20, 2023, with the inauguration of the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot. The remaining sections were opened in phases, and the entire 82-km corridor was dedicated by PM Narendra Modi on February 22 this year, along with the Meerut Metro, it said.
According to the corporation, two more priority Namo Bharat corridors—Delhi-Panipat-Karnal and Delhi-Gurugram-Behror—are likely to receive the approval soon. Two other corridors, Ghaziabad-Jewar and Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon, are also in the DPR stage. The corporation has undertaken initiatives to improve multimodal connectivity and first- and last-mile access for commuters. It is also working on measures to improve the project’s environmental and financial sustainability, including solar energy initiatives and the development of a 110 MW captive solar power plant, it added.
NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel said the organisation had made substantial progress towards its goal of developing a modern, safe, reliable and environment-friendly regional transport system. He also acknowledged the support of employees’ families in the implementation and operation of the project.