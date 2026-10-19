Protests, detentions continue in Delhi amid security

NEW DELHI: The national capital continued to witness protests and consequential detentions on Sunday over various issues, including demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposition to BJP leader Dushyant Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor over his alleged involvement in the 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari’s murder case. The protests took place even as central Delhi continued to witness heavy security arrangements, including around Jantar Mantar, Parliament, and Connaught Place.
The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) held an “Ungli Toh Uthegi–Hallabol March” towards Jantar Mantar, demanding Kumar’s resignation. Led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, the march began at the NSUI national headquarters on Raisina Road and proceeded towards Jantar Mantar. Later, several NSUI members were detained and taken away from the spot. As security personnel were taking them away, several NSUI members stopped the bus ferrying them and helped the detainees escape the vehicle by jumping through its windows.
The protesters held placards seeking accountability from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the central government, including those bearing the message “Gyanesh, it’s done bro”. They also raised slogans against Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Delhi Police also detained around 50 protesters, including Congress members, on Sunday after they staged a protest outside the Patiala House Court, demanding an impartial probe into the 2022 murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand. Several detainees were taken to Jaffarpur Police Station.
The protesters called for a fair probe into the alleged involvement of a “VIP” who purportedly sought favours from Bhandari. The protesters gathered outside the court on Sunday to demand Gautam’s removal as governor. Around 100 to 150 people participated in the protest, including Congress members from Uttarakhand and members of the Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties.
Police soon dispersed the protesters and detained several of them. A fresh wave of protests has hit the national capital ever since BJP leader Dushyant Gautam was appointed the Sikkim governor. Gautam is alleged to be the same VIP, though nothing incriminating has been established yet.
Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist in Vanantara resort near Rishikesh, was dead in the Chilla Barrage there in September 2022, triggering outrage in the state. Opposition parties have questioned Gautam’s appointment as governor while the investigation is ongoing.
5 held for attacks on anti-CEC protesters
Delhi Police has registered at least 10 FIRs and arrested five people over alleged assaults and harassment of protesters demanding CEC Kumar’s resignation, officials said. The cases were registered between October 11 and 14. Police are also examining social media posts and videos related to the protests.