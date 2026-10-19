Protests, detentions continue in Delhi amid security

NEW DELHI: The national capital continued to witness protests and consequential detentions on Sunday over various issues, including demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposition to BJP leader Dushyant Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor over his alleged involvement in the 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari’s murder case. The protests took place even as central Delhi continued to witness heavy security arrangements, including around Jantar Mantar, Parliament, and Connaught Place.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) held an “Ungli Toh Uthegi–Hallabol March” towards Jantar Mantar, demanding Kumar’s resignation. Led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, the march began at the NSUI national headquarters on Raisina Road and proceeded towards Jantar Mantar. Later, several NSUI members were detained and taken away from the spot. As security personnel were taking them away, several NSUI members stopped the bus ferrying them and helped the detainees escape the vehicle by jumping through its windows.

The protesters held placards seeking accountability from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the central government, including those bearing the message “Gyanesh, it’s done bro”. They also raised slogans against Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.