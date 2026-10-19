Three relatives arrested for abetting suicide of Greater Noida family

NEW DELHI: Police on Sunday arrested three relatives for allegedly abetting the suicide of a couple and their three children, whose bodies were found at their home in Greater Noida’s Nagla Padam village on Saturday.

The accused are Mahesh’s elder sister Sunita, 45, younger sister Sapna, 32, and brother-in-law Shekhar, 50, a police official said. According to police, Mahesh, 37, recorded a voice note before his death, allegedly holding the three responsible. Preliminary information suggested a property dispute may have led to the incident.

Police said Sunita allegedly influenced their mother, Chandrawati, to transfer in her name the house where Mahesh lived with her. Mahesh was reportedly distressed after learning about the transfer. The three accused are being questioned.

The bodies of Mahesh, his wife Lalita, 35, and their children—Mishti, 7, Sakshat, 11, and Riyansh, 3—were found on Saturday morning, official said. Police further added that the CCTV camera footage of the area around the house did not show any outsider entering the premises.

Post-mortems indicated signs of poisoning, and viscera samples have been sent for forensic analysis to establish the cause of death. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory and the Food Safety Department also visited the spot.

A case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , relating to abetment of suicide, was registered on a complaint by Lalita’s brother, police said.