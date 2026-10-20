Delhi L-G calls for speedy trial as over three lakh cases pending

NEW DELHI: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday expressed concern over low conviction rates, the slow pace of disposal of cases and mounting case pendency and directed for immediate measures to address these issues. He underlined that the BNSS, 2023, empowers prosecution and provides for strengthening it by means of adequate personnel as well as specific timelines for investigation, apart from enabling it through use of technology, and directed officials to accordingly upgrade the structure and functioning of the Prosecution Directorate and prosecution processes.

Sandhu chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Directorate of Prosecution, which was attended by the principal secretary (law), principal secretary (home), special commissioner of police (welfare & legal), director of prosecution and other officials.

The meeting was informed that 3,02,477 trial cases were pending in the district courts of Delhi as on September 30, of which 2,54,597 were in magistrate courts and 47,880 in sessions courts. He also asked that compliance with the timelines for trial under the BNSS be ensured and delays monitored.

The L-G emphasised that justice delayed cannot become justice denied. Every avoidable delay and lapse must be addressed. He directed all concerned agencies to act with urgency, coordination and accountability to strengthen prosecution and ensure more effective delivery of justice. He also called for stronger scrutiny of chargesheets.