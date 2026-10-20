Delhi Minister Sirsa warns of action against high-rises without mist systems

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday inspected anti-smog guns and water mist systems in high-rise buildings in the NDMC area and warned of strict action against establishments violating prescribed pollution control norms.

During the inspection, Sirsa reviewed the installation and operational status of the equipment and directed officials to take action against buildings, hotels, construction sites and other establishments found violating the applicable rules, according to a government statement.

Under the prescribed norms, commercial, institutional and hospitality buildings with a ground floor plus five floors or above and a total built-up area exceeding 3,000 square metres are required to install pollution control systems to curb dust emissions.

The minister stressed that pollution control measures must extend beyond the installation of anti-smog guns and water mist systems, emphasising compliance with dust suppression norms at construction sites and regulations governing construction and demolition waste management.

Over 2,200 non-compliant polluting industrial units have been sealed as part of the enforcement drive, he added. He also urged vehicle owners to comply with the norms.