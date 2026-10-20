Dipke thanks Delhi Ramlila organisers for 'free publicity' over cockroach effigy

NEW DELHI: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday thanked the organisers of a Ramlila in Delhi for "free publicity" after a 30-foot cockroach effigy was burnt alongside that of demon king Ravan.

The event organisers, however, said the cockroach effigy symbolises filth and seeks to promote cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns.

"Thank you for the free publicity," Dipke said on X, sharing a post about the cockroach effigy.

CJP legal head Ratna Singh also reacted to the development on X, describing it as "tamasha".

In another post, she said it shows that the CJP has "done something right".

"Burning a cockroach effigy on Dussehra only shows how rattled the ruling party is... Good to know we are making enough of an impact for you to see us as competition," she said.

"Clearly, we are doing something right. Give your IT cell some time off as well. You must be tired after all this (useless) hard work," Singh said.