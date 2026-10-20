Goyla Dairy gets new biogas plant to boost clean energy

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated a biogas plant with a processing capacity of 200 metric tonnes per day at Goyla Dairy in the Najafgarh area. Built at a cost of Rs 16 crore by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the plant will play an important role in the scientific processing of cow dung, the production of clean fuel and environmental protection.

She said, “It will help prevent cow dung from flowing into the Yamuna through drains, improve sanitation in the area and increase the income of livestock owners”.

Gupta said the initiative will also bring economic benefits to local livestock owners, alongside environmental gains.

“The biogas plant at Goyla Dairy is an important step towards translating this vision into action. Instead of allowing cow dung to flow into drains, converting it into clean fuel and organic fertiliser demonstrates the effective use of resources. Such initiatives promote clean energy while strengthening efforts towards environmental protection and energy self-reliance,” she said.