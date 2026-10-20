IYC burns effigy of CEC; BJP protests against Cong silence on JNU professor

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Morcha and the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged separate protests in the capital on Monday, with the BJP targeting the Congress over sexual harassment allegations involving a professor associated with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Youth Congress demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

The BJP held a protest outside Congress office over allegations against Angamcha Bimol Akoijam, Congress MP and JNU-associated professor. It was led by State General Secretary Yogita Singh, who accused Congress of double standards on women’s safety and dignity.

Singh said the party’s claims about protecting women rang hollow in the face of complaints reportedly filed by 11 female students and findings of a university internal committee holding the individual responsible in several cases. She demanded that the Congress clarify its position and explain its response to the allegations.

On the other hand, the IYC staged a protest at its headquarters on Raisina Road, burning a tall effigy of Kumar with the face of Ravan. The demonstration was part of its campaign against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s functioning and the SIR drive.

The protest featured a street performance titled ‘Vote Chori Ki Raasleela’ and posters criticising the poll panel, according to an IYC statement.