JNU standoff on, hunger stir enters 16th day

NEW DELHI: Seven months after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) was suspended in February, the standoff between the elected student body and the administration continues. The indefinite hunger strike by students entered its 16th day on Monday, with protests, solidarity marches and public meetings failing to resolve the dispute.

In a statement issued on Monday, JNUSU questioned Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit’s response to the protest, accusing the administration of attempting to malign the union and its hunger strike.

The union questioned the Vice-Chancellor’s visit to the hunger strike site at 9 am without prior intimation. It claimed hundreds of student volunteers and hunger strikers were present round the clock and alleged that the timing was intended to create the impression that only a few students were participating.

JNUSU also disputed the administration’s claims regarding medical assistance, alleging that rusticated office-bearers were denied medical check-ups during the first six days of the protest. The union also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in university recruitments.