Man fleeing Delhi metro security check held.

NEW DELHI: A man was apprehended by CISF personnel while attempting to flee a security check at Jama Masjid metro station on Monday after a suspicious substance was detected during baggage screening.

According to the CISF, personnel acted after a suspicious, dense object appeared on the XBIS screen. The man was caught near the exit gate, and further examination revealed a gold powder-like substance concealed in an undergarment kept inside his backpack.

Police identified the man as Mohammad Shuaib. He claimed to work in the textile sector and said his wife and two children were Malaysian citizens. Police said Shuaib had arrived in Delhi on October 16 carrying the substance and was staying at a hotel in the Jama Masjid area.

The recovered substance weighed around 155 grams. As Shuaib failed to produce documents establishing ownership of the substance or provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing it, legal proceedings were initiated against him.

UPSC aspirant found hanging in Old Rajinder Nagar

A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant from Andhra Pradesh was found hanging inside his locked flat in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar, police said. The deceased, Alta Bharat Kumar Reddy, was found inside the flat, police said. A suicide note indicating study-related depression was recovered from the spot and no foul play has emerged, they added.