Mirwaiz flags eviction notice to Delhi’s historic race course mosque, questions Waqf authorities’ role

Chief cleric of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday expressed concern over a reported eviction notice to the historic Race Course Mosque in New Delhi, a gazetted waqf property since 1977 and a listed heritage site.

"Deeply disturbing that Delhi's historic Race Course Mosque, a gazetted Waqf property since 1977 and a listed heritage site, faces eviction within six days," Mirwaiz posted on his X handle.

He said the failure of the waqf authorities to defend the mosque was also alarming.

"Equally alarming is the reported failure of the Waqf authorities to defend it. Is this becoming the new normal for Muslim places of worship?