Promila Bahri documents Old Delhi’s Ram Leela traditions through photography

Growing up, visits to her maternal grandparents in Civil Lines brought photographer and visual artist Promila Bahri closer to Old Delhi’s Dussehra festivities. She recalls watching the jhankis and tableaux pass through the narrow lanes of Dariba and along streets lined with silver jewellery shops; the characters, their elaborate makeup, and the atmosphere of that time fascinated her.

Years later, Bahri has returned to the festival through ‘Gods Were Here’, a photography project on display at the Red Fort as part of the annual Ram Leela celebrations organised by the Shri Dharmic Leela Committee.

But her work looks beyond the festivities to the people and processes that make them possible. The project brings together images of performers from the century-old Ram Leela production and the artisans who create the figures that populate the festival. The photographs trace their making, from bamboo frameworks and sheets of paper to coils of wire and layers of paint, before these fragile constructions acquire a larger-than-life presence.

“I just felt that gods arrive through these artisans’ hands,” Bahri says. “First, they are making them. Then they are there on the streets. And eventually, they disappear after the Ram Leela is over.”