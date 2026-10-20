Seven STPs eject contaminated discharge in Yamuna: DPCC

NEW DELHI: At least seven sewage treatment plants have failed the prescribed discharge standards for total suspended solids, biochemical oxygen demand and faecal coliform levels in September, the latest Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) report said.

The report evaluates testing standards at over 30 sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the capital, presenting data from samples collected at both inlet and outlet points.

Flagging the STP at Yamuna Vihar Phase III for non-compliance, the report said the outlet sample from the facility exceeded the set limits for total suspended solids, biological oxygen demand and faecal coliform.

According to the report, the treated discharge from the STP showed a faecal coliform level of 64,000 MPN/100 ml, against the permissible level of 230 MPN/100 ml. The outlet sample at the Yamuna Vihar Ph-III also showed a Total Suspended Solids (TSS) level of 109 mg/l against the prescribed limit of 10 mg/l and a Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) of 42 mg/l against the permissible level of 10 mg/l.

The sample collected from the STP at Mehrauli showed a faecal coliform level of 11,000 MPN/100 ml, along with high TSS and BOD. The other STPs that have not met the prescribed limits included those at Yamuna Vihar Ph-I, Okhla, Keshopur, Ghitorni, and one in Vasant Kunj. The STP at Ghitorni showed an extremely high level of faecal coliform, reaching up to 17,000 MPN/100 ml. The STP at Vasant Kunj showed a faecal coliform level of 8,100 MPN/100 ml.