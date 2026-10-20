Seven STPs eject contaminated discharge in Yamuna: DPCC

NEW DELHI: At least seven sewage treatment plants have failed the prescribed discharge standards for total suspended solids, biochemical oxygen demand and faecal coliform levels in September, the latest Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) report said.
The report evaluates testing standards at over 30 sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the capital, presenting data from samples collected at both inlet and outlet points.
Flagging the STP at Yamuna Vihar Phase III for non-compliance, the report said the outlet sample from the facility exceeded the set limits for total suspended solids, biological oxygen demand and faecal coliform.
According to the report, the treated discharge from the STP showed a faecal coliform level of 64,000 MPN/100 ml, against the permissible level of 230 MPN/100 ml. The outlet sample at the Yamuna Vihar Ph-III also showed a Total Suspended Solids (TSS) level of 109 mg/l against the prescribed limit of 10 mg/l and a Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) of 42 mg/l against the permissible level of 10 mg/l.
The sample collected from the STP at Mehrauli showed a faecal coliform level of 11,000 MPN/100 ml, along with high TSS and BOD. The other STPs that have not met the prescribed limits included those at Yamuna Vihar Ph-I, Okhla, Keshopur, Ghitorni, and one in Vasant Kunj. The STP at Ghitorni showed an extremely high level of faecal coliform, reaching up to 17,000 MPN/100 ml. The STP at Vasant Kunj showed a faecal coliform level of 8,100 MPN/100 ml.
The DPCC conducts periodic monitoring of STPs to assess the efficiency of sewage treatment and ensure compliance with environmental norms aimed at reducing pollution in the Yamuna river and other water bodies.
Earlier reports suggested that the Yamuna river, which enters the city at Palla Village and exits at Jaitpur, recorded a slight deterioration in the water quality. At three spots in September, the effect was particularly poor with faecal coliform levels declining sharply from the previous month, according to the DPCC.
The seven locations included major points like Palla, Wazirabad, ISBT Bridge, ITO Bridge, Nizamudin Bridge, Okhla Barrage and the Yamuna River at Asgarpur (Kidwali, Haryana).
The Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels remained high and well beyond the permissible limit for September. Higher BOD levels reflect greater pollution and reduced oxygen availability for all aquatic lives.
Winter Action Plan notified to keep AQI under control
The government has notified an advance Winter Action Plan, which includes restrictions on non-BS-VI vehicles entering the city from outside, doubling of parking charges and provisions for 50% work from home. The government aims to ensure reduces air pollution, compliance with pollution control norms and that violations would invite strict action under applicable rules.