Three unauthorised dhobi ghats sealed in Old Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday sealed three unauthorised dhobi ghats in Old Delhi as part of a drive against facilities violating environmental norms, aimed at preventing untreated wastewater from flowing into drains and the Yamuna, officials said.

According to an official statement, the action follows inspections that flagged deficiencies in effluent treatment plants, lack of consent to operate from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the use of soaps and detergents that do not conform to Bureau of Indian Standards norms.

MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar has directed zonal officials to shut down unauthorised facilities and ensure that authorised ‘dhobi ghats’ comply with pollution control standards.

“Protecting the Yamuna from pollution is a key environmental priority,” Khirwar said, directing officials to intensify enforcement and regularly monitor compliance with environmental regulations.

The civic body has issued show-cause and compliance notices to defaulting operators, warning of further statutory action, including sealing. The process of disconnecting electricity and water connections of establishments violating the prescribed norms has also been initiated, officials said.

MCD said action against non-compliant facilities would be taken over the next few days.