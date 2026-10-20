Yamuna riverfront facelift on Sabarmati model: Delhi Minister Verma

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will develop the Yamuna riverfront in two phases, with the Wazirabad barrage dividing the project into two stretches, Water Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday. The government is also planning to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation in Gujarat to study its riverfront development model, he said.

“We are currently hiring consultants for the Yamuna riverfront. It will be developed in two phases—the first from Palla to Wazirabad and the second from Wazirabad to Okhla barrage. We have moved a proposal to sign an MoU soon,” Verma said. The Sabarmati model will be studied closely, and its best practices adapted to Delhi’s needs to create a clean, green and world-class Yamuna riverfront, he added.

The government plans to develop cycle tracks, walking tracks, sports grounds and other recreational spaces along the river. “If all goes well, before the next election, the model of the riverfront will be visible to the people of Delhi, and lakhs of Delhi residents will be able to do yoga, take walks and enjoy the space,” Verma said.