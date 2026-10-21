GRAP-1 curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality slips into 'poor' category

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as air quality slipped into the 'poor' category.

The decision was taken by the sub-committee on GRAP after reviewing the air quality situation in the region.

"The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi which was observed 179 (Moderate category) on October 20, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 2 pm on October 21 (Poor category)," the CAQM said in a statement.

It added that forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) predicted that the AQI would remain in the 'poor' category in the coming days.

The sub-committee decided to implement all measures under Stage I of the existing GRAP across the National Capital Region with immediate effect. It directed all concerned agencies to implement, monitor and review the measures to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

Agencies were also asked to maintain strict vigilance and intensify the prescribed measures. Citizens were urged to adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage I, the order said.

The sub-committee will continue to monitor air quality and review the situation periodically before taking further decisions based on pollution levels and forecasts by the IMD and IITM.

Under GRAP Stage I, restrictions include a ban on the use of coal and firewood as fuel in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open eateries. The use of diesel generators is also restricted to emergency or essential purposes.

GRAP is a set of emergency measures designed to prevent further deterioration in air quality once pollution levels cross specified thresholds.

Stage I is invoked when the AQI is between 201 and 300, Stage II when it is between 301 and 400, and Stage III when it is between 401 and 450. Stage IV applies when the AQI exceeds 450.