'Like 1984 riots': Sirsa accuses Rahul Gandhi of spreading anarchy ahead of INDIA bloc rally

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to spread anarchy in the country, drawing a parallel with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, ahead of the INDIA bloc's planned rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

Sirsa alleged that Gandhi was following the same path as his father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and grandmother, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, and claimed the Congress leader was seeking to destabilise the country for political gains.

"Rahul Gandhi has adopted the same modus operandi as his father and grandmother. He is following the same path of harming the country," Sirsa said.

Questioning Gandhi's foreign visits, the Delhi minister alleged that he was taking lessons from foreign powers that, he claimed, had spread unrest in countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal and France.

Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Sirsa alleged that Congress leaders had targeted innocent Sikhs to gain political power following Indira Gandhi's assassination.

He named Rajiv Gandhi, Jagdish Tytler, H K L Bhagat, Sajjan Kumar, Kamal Nath and Dharam Das Shastri while alleging that they had witnessed the violence in areas where they were assigned responsibilities.

Sirsa claimed that the killings of Sikhs had helped the Congress secure a sweeping victory in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections.

Drawing a parallel with the planned November 1 rally, he accused Rahul Gandhi of attempting to create unrest and putting innocent people, including students, at risk for political gains.

"Now, again on November 1, Rahul Gandhi is spreading anarchy in the country, making innocent children and their mothers his victims in the greed for power," Sirsa alleged.

He also questioned Gandhi's alleged remarks about bringing "regime change" and claimed that attempts to destabilise elected governments could involve foreign funding, without providing evidence to substantiate the allegation.

"We condemn this and protest against this. You are putting salt on the wounds of the 1984 Sikh victims. You are choosing the same day, November 1, to set the country on fire and break it," Sirsa said.

At a meeting in Delhi on September 29, INDIA bloc parties announced a series of protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The programme includes a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, to which the Delhi Police has issued a No Objection Certificate. The rally is also expected to involve student organisations and civil society groups, demanding Kumar's resignation.

(With inputs from PTI)