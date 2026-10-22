Delhi Police arrests content creator Amir Shaukeen over racial slurs against Tripura youth

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has lodged a case against content creator Amir Shaukeen, who allegedly used racial slurs against a young man from Tripura in a viral video.
A video has emerged on social media in which Shaukeen was seen using racial slurs against a young man from the northeastern state. Earlier in the day, a police team also visited his house, but he was not found there. He was later arrested during the investigation.
Meanwhile, the Tripura Chief Minister’s Office said that CM Manik Saha had directed DGP Tripura to coordinate with Delhi Police over the derogatory remarks made by a content creator against a young man from the state. The law will take its course.
The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit will probe the viral video. This comes after the Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) approached the IFSO unit, requesting an investigation into the video.
According to the police, Shaukeen has a criminal past, and cases under sections related to assault and molestation have been registered against him.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt said that on Thursday morning, information was received through social media that Amir Shaukeen alias Muhammad Amir, a resident of the Sadar Bazar area, had shared a video in which he was seen using racial slurs against a man from Tripura.
Considering the seriousness of the matter, Sadar Bazar police station registered an FIR under Sections 192, 196, 352 and 353 of the BNS on a complaint by police personnel, she said.
“Multiple teams of North District were deployed to trace him. After sustained efforts throughout the day and multiple raids across Delhi, Muhammad Amir was apprehended from the Karol Bagh area and has been arrested,” the DCP said.
Shaukeen is a bad character (BC) of Sadar Bazar, and FIRs in cases involving crimes such as assault under Sections 323 and 324, and molestation have previously been registered against him, police said.
“The kind of language used in this video is a very serious crime. If anyone uses any such language or action, an FIR is immediately registered against him/her and the police take immediate action, so the request to everyone is not to do any such thing,” police stated.
Later, Shaukeen issued an apology after the video went viral on social media. In a video, he claimed that the content was created for fun and that he had no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiments. He added that if his actions had offended anyone, he sincerely apologised and was also willing to submit a written apology.
Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, said that Delhi Police and Tripura Police would teach him a hard lesson.
“This evil man will be punished. There was delay in lodging the official complaint but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson. People who tolerate such wicked behavior in the society are also responsible for the spread of hatred,” Rijiju, who is the Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh, wrote on X.
Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSFD) has submitted a formal complaint to SPUNER, seeking urgent police intervention into the video that allegedly depicts an individual from Tripura being subjected to harassment and humiliating treatment by a social media content creator.
“The incident, if established upon investigation, raises serious concerns regarding the dignity, bodily autonomy and safety of the individual concerned, as well as the protection of people from the North Eastern region against racial discrimination and harassment,” the complaint stated.