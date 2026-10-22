Delhi Police arrests content creator Amir Shaukeen over racial slurs against Tripura youth

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has lodged a case against content creator Amir Shaukeen, who allegedly used racial slurs against a young man from Tripura in a viral video.

A video has emerged on social media in which Shaukeen was seen using racial slurs against a young man from the northeastern state. Earlier in the day, a police team also visited his house, but he was not found there. He was later arrested during the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Chief Minister’s Office said that CM Manik Saha had directed DGP Tripura to coordinate with Delhi Police over the derogatory remarks made by a content creator against a young man from the state. The law will take its course.

The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit will probe the viral video. This comes after the Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) approached the IFSO unit, requesting an investigation into the video.

According to the police, Shaukeen has a criminal past, and cases under sections related to assault and molestation have been registered against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt said that on Thursday morning, information was received through social media that Amir Shaukeen alias Muhammad Amir, a resident of the Sadar Bazar area, had shared a video in which he was seen using racial slurs against a man from Tripura.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, Sadar Bazar police station registered an FIR under Sections 192, 196, 352 and 353 of the BNS on a complaint by police personnel, she said.

“Multiple teams of North District were deployed to trace him. After sustained efforts throughout the day and multiple raids across Delhi, Muhammad Amir was apprehended from the Karol Bagh area and has been arrested,” the DCP said.

Shaukeen is a bad character (BC) of Sadar Bazar, and FIRs in cases involving crimes such as assault under Sections 323 and 324, and molestation have previously been registered against him, police said.

“The kind of language used in this video is a very serious crime. If anyone uses any such language or action, an FIR is immediately registered against him/her and the police take immediate action, so the request to everyone is not to do any such thing,” police stated.