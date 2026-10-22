Law student arrested with pistol after road rage murder in Delhi's Seelampur area

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old law student was arrested for allegedly shooting dead a man following a minor traffic collision in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area on October 14, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Gautampuri, where Waseem, a Seelampur resident, was shot during a scuffle. He was taken to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The accused, Mohammad Ghazi alias Ghazi Abbas, a resident of Brahmpuri, was arrested following a tip-off. A trap was laid in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 on Sunday night, where police intercepted him while he was allegedly on his way to meet an associate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges from him. Ghazi, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, is pursuing an LLB degree in Meerut.

Police said a minor traffic collision involving a car led to a violent altercation, during which Waseem was shot dead at close range. Ghazi was earlier arrested in a 2021 murder case registered at Jafrabad police station and spent around three years in Mandoli Jail. Police said he subsequently became involved in criminal activities and associated with local offenders.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the illegal arms supply network and apprehend the remaining co-accused, police added.