‘My self-respect has been tarnished’: Delhi delivery worker dies after alleged assault over torn Rs 10 note

NEW DELHI: A day before his 24th birthday, a delivery executive recorded a video saying his self-respect had been publicly tarnished over a torn Rs 10 note in east Delhi, and allegedly committed suicide.

Sameer Hussain, who would have turned 24 on October 21, was allegedly assaulted by two residents of East Vinod Nagar on the night of October 4 after he asked them to replace a torn currency note or cancel the order, according to police. He died on October 20, officials said.

The two accused, Rakesh alias Bunty (30) and Rampal Singh (65), were arrested, police said.

Police have added a charge of abetment of suicide to the case, they said.

A PCR call was received at 11.03 pm on October 4, with Hussain reporting that he had been attacked over the issue. His medico-legal case (MLC) was prepared shortly after midnight on October 5, and an FIR was registered at Kalyanpuri police station the same day, they said.

Police subsequently received information that Hussain had consumed a poisonous substance and was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on October 5. He died on October 20, following which Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to abetment of suicide, was added to the FIR.

In a video recorded before consuming the poison, Hussain described himself as someone who believed in earning an honest living and said he delivered orders on a bicycle because he did not own a vehicle.

"I believe in working hard. I don't have any vehicle, so I deliver on a cycle. I believe that I'll eat less but will eat from my own hard work," he said in the video.

Recounting the October 4 incident, Hussain said the customer had taken around 15 minutes to arrange the cash for a coffee order worth approximately Rs 150.

He said he did not object to the delay but asked the customer to replace a torn Rs 10 note.

"I told him politely, 'Uncle, please change this', but he started misbehaving. He said, "This is what I have, if you want, take it or go from here," Hussain said.