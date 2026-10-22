NDMC to list works exempt from building plan approval

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will issue a detailed list of works that do not require building plan approval, along with a schedule specifying works for which prior sanction is mandatory.

Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said on X that a lack of awareness often leads building users to seek permissions for work that does not require them, sometimes exposing them to harassment by enforcement officials. Dwivedi said the council would clarify which structural alterations require prior approval and which routine maintenance and non-structural renovations are exempt.

An awareness campaign would also be launched to prevent confusion. He added that works covered under Sections 236–239 of the NDMC Act must be assessed for prior approval, even if they do not increase the floor area ratio (FAR).

The NDMC has also stepped up consultations with resident welfare associations and traders’ bodies on its proposed 2026 property tax bye-laws. October 23 is the deadline for objections and suggestions.

The draft proposes the Unit Area Method for tax assessment, seeking feedback on property valuation, age, size, usage, occupancy status and the classification of residential and commercial buildings. Officials said stakeholders could also submit suggestions on proposed rebates for eligible categories, depreciation for older buildings and the impact of valuation factors on tax calculations.

The proposed bye-laws aim to simplify online self-assessment, improve digital payments. A senior Tax Department official said the NDMC sought maximum public participation to make the proposed system transparen and citizen-friendly.

Cleaning drive ordered

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed the MCD to launch night-time cleaning drives in major markets and residential colonies, warning that negligence in cleanliness would not be tolerated.