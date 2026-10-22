When Our Festive Plates Become Battlegrounds

“Our goddess doesn’t fast, she feasts,” declared a Bengali friend during Durga Puja, drawing a distinction between Bengal’s festive indulgence and North India’s Navratri fasts. Coming from a Punjabi-Bengali household, I felt the subtle barb beneath the playful proclamation. In a country where festivals have long brought diverse communities together over food, it was telling that even our plates had become battlegrounds for cultural superiority.

I am a Punjabi who skips the customary Navratri fasts but embraces Durga Puja wholeheartedly. On Ashtami, I prepare poori, chana and halwa as prasad, sharing it with my domestic help’s daughter, the neighbour’s baby girl and, of course, my golden retriever, who is as much a daughter to me as anyone else. For me, the ritual is less about rigid observance and more about the simple joy of feeding others.

Perhaps this is what we are in danger of forgetting. Festivals have never been merely about the rituals we perform; they are also about the kitchens we enter, the food we exchange and the communities we build around a shared appetite for life.

Over the past decade, self-appointed custodians of faith and culture have sought to determine what citizens should eat, often under the guise of protecting religious sentiment. Attempts to impose vegetarianism on Durga Puja celebrations and pandals have exposed the fault lines between private belief and public coercion, provoking resistance from communities for whom food is inseparable from religious and cultural identity. The irony is difficult to miss. Durga, worshipped as the mother who protects her children, is being made the subject of arguments over who is entitled to claim her and which culinary traditions are permissible in her name.

To reduce these traditions to political signalling is to forget the histories, seasons and emotions that breathe life into them. In North India, Navratri’s arrival with the changing season brings fasting and restraint, while in Bengal, Durga’s homecoming is an occasion for bhog, feasting and abundance. One is steeped in devotion, the other in celebration, but both are expressions of love, faith and belonging, shaped by generations of people who have found their own ways to welcome the divine.