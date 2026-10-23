After L-G nudge, DDA signs pact with INTACH for heritage, nature walks

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Delhi Chapter, to organise heritage and nature walks at DDA’s heritage sites and green spaces, aiming to connect people with the city’s historical and natural legacy.

The initiative follows a heritage walk led earlier this month by Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Sanjay Van, where he also launched the e-book Exploring the Delhi Ridge –Reviving the Heritage of Lungs of Delhi. The L-G directed the DDA to focus on ecological conservation, heritage protection and organising walks to connect people with nature.

Under the MoU, two walks will be organised every month over six months, covering six locations: Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sultan Garhi, Tughlaqabad, Deer Park/Hauz Khas and the Northern Ridge. The first walk will be held at Mehrauli Archaeological Park on October 24 at 4 pm. Participants will be introduced to its historic structures, architectural features.