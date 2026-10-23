After L-G nudge, DDA signs pact with INTACH for heritage, nature walks

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Delhi Chapter, to organise heritage and nature walks at DDA’s heritage sites and green spaces, aiming to connect people with the city’s historical and natural legacy.
The initiative follows a heritage walk led earlier this month by Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Sanjay Van, where he also launched the e-book Exploring the Delhi Ridge –Reviving the Heritage of Lungs of Delhi. The L-G directed the DDA to focus on ecological conservation, heritage protection and organising walks to connect people with nature.
Under the MoU, two walks will be organised every month over six months, covering six locations: Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sultan Garhi, Tughlaqabad, Deer Park/Hauz Khas and the Northern Ridge. The first walk will be held at Mehrauli Archaeological Park on October 24 at 4 pm. Participants will be introduced to its historic structures, architectural features.
INTACH Delhi Chapter will curate the routes, themes and interpretative content, and arrange heritage experts and guides in coordination with the DDA. The authority will manage administrative arrangements, including access and permissions. Each walk will accommodate up to 40 participants. Online registration is available through the DDA portal at bit.ly/HeritageWalkMAP. The participation fee is Rs 500 plus GST per person per walk.
The Master Plan for Delhi 2047 emphasises heritage conservation alongside sustainable urban development and encourages heritage trails, cultural circuits and public activities to promote tourism and support local businesses.
Earlier this year, the DDA organised Heritage Week to raise awareness of the city’s cultural and architectural heritage.
Six locations
Two walks to be held every month over six months
Six locations to be covered
First walk at Mehrauli Archaeological Park on October 24 at 4 pm
Each walk will have 40 participants