Buses below BS-VI standards to be diverted at borders to curb pollution

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police will divert non-compliant inter-city and inter-state buses at the national capital’s borders to curb pollution and prevent traffic congestion, allowing only electric, CNG and BS-VI diesel buses to operate, an official said.

The decision was taken at an inter-state coordination meeting chaired by Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary to ensure effective implementation of Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Representatives of concerned departments, civic agencies and police authorities from neighbouring states and districts attended the meeting.

“Only electric vehicles, CNG and BS-VI diesel buses would be permitted to operate, subject to prescribed conditions. Non-compliant buses must be stopped and diverted at the borders, as turning them back after they enter Delhi leads to congestion and additional pollution,” the Delhi Traffic Police statement said.

The meeting also reviewed restrictions on vehicles registered outside Delhi from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, subject to notified exemptions. The official said prominent display boards would be installed at Delhi’s borders to inform motorists about the restrictions. Joint enforcement teams may also be constituted to ensure compliance.