Civil society groups to protest against SIR on October 23

NEW DELHI: As controversy over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls rages on, those opposed to the exercise are set to hit the streets on Friday, October 23, across the country to “restore democracy”.

The protest, called by a body named “People against SIR”, has exhorted the INDIA grouping to join what it is describing as the “people’s march to restore democracy and Jantar Mantar protests”.

Urging the masses to take part in the agitation, the organisation claimed, “Indian democracy is in a very deep crisis. The electoral process has been hijacked. The voter list has been manipulated.

The above-the-law Election Commission has been handpicked to unashamedly and singularly serve Modi-Shah. The time has come for us to pour into the streets and say ‘Stop the attack on our democracy’.”

Those associated with the call include actor Prakash Raj, advocate Prashant Bhushan, economist Parakala Prabhakar (husband of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman), farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and activist Tushar Gandhi (great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi).

The Cockroach Janta Party’s Abhijeet Dipke, All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader Aishe Ghosh are also said to be involved.