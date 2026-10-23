Civil society groups to protest against SIR on October 23

NEW DELHI: As controversy over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls rages on, those opposed to the exercise are set to hit the streets on Friday, October 23, across the country to “restore democracy”.
The protest, called by a body named “People against SIR”, has exhorted the INDIA grouping to join what it is describing as the “people’s march to restore democracy and Jantar Mantar protests”.
Urging the masses to take part in the agitation, the organisation claimed, “Indian democracy is in a very deep crisis. The electoral process has been hijacked. The voter list has been manipulated.
The above-the-law Election Commission has been handpicked to unashamedly and singularly serve Modi-Shah. The time has come for us to pour into the streets and say ‘Stop the attack on our democracy’.”
Those associated with the call include actor Prakash Raj, advocate Prashant Bhushan, economist Parakala Prabhakar (husband of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman), farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and activist Tushar Gandhi (great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi).
The Cockroach Janta Party’s Abhijeet Dipke, All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader Aishe Ghosh are also said to be involved.
Members of the alliance reportedly come from different backgrounds, including those linked to organisations of students, farmers & workers and those associated with groups for women, Dalits, minorities and trans persons. They reportedly met on October 14 to form the alliance under the banner of People against SIR’.
“On behalf of all organisations that are part of the ‘People against SIR’, we call upon people of this country who see themselves as patriots to rise to this challenge. We can’t afford to wait any longer. Draw strength and take the initiative at your location.
This is a peoples’ movement—we all need to be leaders of this movement,” the organisation said, adding, “Create space for the youth. As the future belongs to the youth of this country, we need to band together with them to create a collective strength to regain our democracy.”
Key demands of the protest include the removal and prosecution of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, scrapping of the SIR and restoration of all voters deleted from the poll rolls, repeal of the “conspiratorial amendment” to the Election Commissioners Act 2023, and appointment of a new Election Commission via an “unbiased process”.
“Fair elections through election reforms,” it said.
Call for INDIA bloc parties to join demonstration
The protest, called by a body named ‘People against SIR’, has exhorted all constituents of the INDIA grouping to join what it is describing as the “people’s march to restore democracy and Jantar Mantar protests”.