Delhi Panchayats seek Rs 10 cr circle rate for farmland

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Panchayat Sangh on Thursday demanded that the circle rate for agricultural land be raised to Rs 10 crore per acre before Diwali, arguing that farmers were being inadequately compensated for land acquired for development.

The rural body also called for a freeze on fresh land acquisitions until the revised rates are implemented and a review of compensation for agricultural land acquired since 2000, according to a statement.

Circle rates are the minimum values notified by the government for land transactions and are used to calculate stamp duty and registration charges. Compensation in land acquisition cases is governed by the applicable law and is not necessarily limited to the circle rate.

Delhi Panchayat Sangh chief Than Singh Yadav said agricultural land in Delhi was being acquired at rates lower than those prevailing in neighbouring states, putting farmers at a disadvantage. “A farmer’s agricultural land is not merely a piece of land, but their livelihood, the financial security of their family and the future of upcoming generations,” Yadav said.

He said losing agricultural land deprived farmers of their primary source of income, while many had limited alternative employment opportunities. Inadequate compensation could leave families facing prolonged financial hardship, he added.

The organisation has sought a review of compensation for land acquired from 2000 onwards, with payments determined in accordance with applicable laws, eligibility, fair market value and other benefits.