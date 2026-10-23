MCD members nearly come to blows as BJP-AAP councillors clash over funds, air pollution

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House witnessed chaotic scenes on Thursday, with councillors throwing papers, damaging microphones and nearly coming to blows. Mayor Parvesh Wahi tried to restore order and even announced additional development funds of Rs 25 lakh for each ward, but the Opposition remained unconvinced. The session was eventually adjourned, with marshals escorting the mayor to safety.

The chaos began when BJP and AAP councillors clashed during a discussion on the capital’s worsening air pollution and cleanliness. Soon after the mayor introduced the debate, AAP councillors demanded the immediate release of Rs 1 crore in development funds for their wards, triggering an uproar.

Wahi announced an immediate allocation of Rs 25 lakh and said Rs 2 crore would be made available to councillors during the current financial year. The Opposition rejected the announcement and pressed for a higher immediate allocation. During the heated exchange, Wahi said, “I am giving you Rs 25 lakh at least; you never gave anybody anything.” Sloganeering intensified as AAP councillors moved towards the well of the House, forcing a five-minute adjournment.

When the House reconvened, the discussion turned to Delhi’s air pollution, with Opposition members questioning the civic body’s efforts to tackle the crisis. The exchange escalated, with BJP and AAP councillors threatening physical confrontation.