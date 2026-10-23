Peter Nagy’s lasting imprint

“As a person who discovered artists, Peter was not interested in making money. He was interested in putting the spotlight on a great artist. Amongst many gallerists in our country, he was a man who was selfless,” recalls writer and curator Uma Nair.

Peter Nagy, the gallerist and artist who helped shape contemporary Indian art, passed away at 66 in Delhi following prolonged illness. For those who knew him, his legacy lies in the opportunities he created for artists to experiment, find audiences and take their work beyond borders.

“Beyond his formidable professional legacy, there was always more to Peter: his humour, his candour, his friendships and his very particular way of looking at things,” noted Nature Morte executive director Aparajita Jain in a statement following his death on October 13. “He leaves us with his conviction, the independence of spirit and the belief in artists; empowering us to take his vision ahead.”