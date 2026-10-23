Second phase of Census to commence from Jan 10

NEW DELHI: The second phase of Census 2027 in the capital is likely to begin on January 10, with a 15-day window for self-enumeration ahead of the house-to-house exercise starting January 25, senior officials said.

The self-enumeration window will run from January 10 to 24, followed by field operations from January 25 to February 28. A revisional round is scheduled from March 1 to 5.

A senior official said a meeting to discuss the second phase of the exercise is scheduled for next Thursday. The meeting will be chaired by the Delhi Chief Secretary and attended by census officials.

The first phase of Census 2027 in Delhi concluded on June 14, covering nearly 76 lakh houses and around 55 lakh households. Enumerators recorded that more than 2.3 crore people were ordinarily residing in the city, officials said.

The population enumeration phase will require citizens to answer 40 questions covering various parameters, including caste, religion, education, occupation, migration and parents’ particulars. Caste will be captured for the first time since the 1931 Census.