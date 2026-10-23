Singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert gets Delhi Police nod; Oct 30 show goes on

Singer Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 concert here will go on as scheduled with Delhi Police on Friday reconsidering its earlier decision and giving its nod following a meeting with organisers BookMyShow Live.

On Thursday, Delhi Police said it had denied permission for the concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on grounds of specific threat-related inputs, security concerns and law and order commitments amid the ongoing festive season.

"After meeting with the organisers and reconsideration, we have granted permission to Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 concert," a senior police officer said on Friday, a week ahead of the concert.

In a statement earlier in the day, event organiser BookMyShow Live said the permission that had been "temporarily withheld" is now "reconsidered and issued".

"It is clarified that reports suggesting that the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on 30 October being cancelled are inaccurate. Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused."

The organisers said given the festive season, Delhi Police asked them to put additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures in place.

"BookMyShow Live had a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and have assured Delhi Police of full compliance with all security/traffic requirements. On that basis, permission for the event has been reconsidered and issued.

We with Delhi Police are committed to ensure a good experience to the attendees as well as local commuters," BMS Live said in its statement.

The Delhi performance kickstarts the India leg of Dosanjh's Aura World Tour, which is then scheduled to travel to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

As part of the world tour, Diljit has performed in multiple countries across North America, Europe and Australia.

Dosanjh, also popular as an actor with his performances in Hindi and Punjabi hits such as "Jatt and Juliet", "Amar Singh Chamkila" and "Main Vaapas Aaunga", has achieved global stardom with chart-topping hits such as "Proper Patola", "Lover" and "G.O.A.T.".

His other popular tracks include "Born to Shine", "5 Taara", "Do You Know" and "Kinni Kinni".

Dosanjh, 42, last toured India in 2024 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, performing across several major cities, including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati, before concluding with a performance in Ludhiana on New Year's Eve.

(With inputs from PTI)