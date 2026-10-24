48 Delhi villages to get urban status; focus on roads, water, sewerage, says CM

NEW DELHI: Aiming to ensure planned and integrated development of the capital, the government has decided to urbanise 48 villages in the city. The move is said to bring the legal status of these villages in line with the city’s changing urban landscape and provide a basis for better planning of their development.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision would allow the needs of these villages in terms of land use, road connectivity, sewerage, water supply, sanitation and other civic amenities to be assessed in a more systematic and coordinated manner.

Gupta also said that villages are an integral part of the capital’s cultural heritage, social life and development journey. Planned development is essential to ensure the well-being of these villages, improve the quality of life of the families living there and provide them with better basic amenities. The government aims to ensure that development is balanced, inclusive and aligned with future needs.