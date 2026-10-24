Amit Shah reviews Delhi Police preparedness amid protests, focuses on crowd control and intelligence

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed Delhi Police's preparedness to handle large gatherings and other law-and-order readiness, meeting top officers and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The meeting came on the heels of a series of protests rocking the national capital -– first against ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET fiasco, then for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who battles allegations of presiding over a fudged Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and deletion of lakhs of voters.

The meeting focused on devising a strategy to manage protests without escalation, strengthening intelligence gathering and improving police-public engagement, police sources said.

Shah reached the Delhi Police headquarters on Jai Singh Road around 3 pm and was joined by Gupta, Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, special and joint commissioners, deputy commissioners of police, and senior officers from the Special Cell and Crime Branch.

The meeting lasted over three hours, sources said.

In a post on X, the home minister's office said, "Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah today chaired a security review meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters. Delhi CM Smt. @gupta_rekha and senior officials were present at the meeting."

Sources said the review examined the sequence of events during protests in Delhi over the past five months, the police response, and the measures needed to prevent a repeat of violence, damage to public property, and attempts to breach security barricades.