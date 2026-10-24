Amit Shah reviews Delhi Police preparedness amid protests, focuses on crowd control and intelligence

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed Delhi Police's preparedness to handle large gatherings and other law-and-order readiness, meeting top officers and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
The meeting came on the heels of a series of protests rocking the national capital -– first against ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET fiasco, then for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who battles allegations of presiding over a fudged Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and deletion of lakhs of voters.
The meeting focused on devising a strategy to manage protests without escalation, strengthening intelligence gathering and improving police-public engagement, police sources said.
Shah reached the Delhi Police headquarters on Jai Singh Road around 3 pm and was joined by Gupta, Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, special and joint commissioners, deputy commissioners of police, and senior officers from the Special Cell and Crime Branch.
The meeting lasted over three hours, sources said.
In a post on X, the home minister's office said, "Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah today chaired a security review meeting at the Delhi Police Headquarters. Delhi CM Smt. @gupta_rekha and senior officials were present at the meeting."
Sources said the review examined the sequence of events during protests in Delhi over the past five months, the police response, and the measures needed to prevent a repeat of violence, damage to public property, and attempts to breach security barricades.
Several groups of protesters have been on a warpath against the Centre for the CEC's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR.
INDIA bloc has announced a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.
The Delhi Police has also been under scrutiny over allegations of using excessive force during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march in July and its October 10 demonstration at Jantar Mantar.
The meeting reviewed the force's handling of these protests, including incidents involving alleged assaults on police personnel and attempts to breach barricades, sources said.
Officers discussed measures to strengthen crowd management, improve coordination among units and ensure that demonstrations do not escalate into law-and-order problems.
Improving the police's ability to manage large assemblies while maintaining public order was a key thrust of the deliberations, sources said.
The review also examined how the Delhi Police's operational priorities could be aligned with the government's "zero tolerance" for organised crime and its emphasis on public safety.
Sources said the deliberations also come against the backdrop of violent protests in several European capitals, including Paris.
Protests and subsequent police restrictions hitting business were discussed in the meeting.
Traders have flagged the impact of repeated demonstrations and related traffic curbs on business activity, prompting discussions on ways to address their grievances while maintaining security, sources said.
Shah also reviewed measures to strengthen women's safety, including preventive policing in vulnerable areas and expediting investigations into crimes against women.
Drug trafficking and the networks involved in supplying narcotics in the capital were another focus of the meeting.
Officers briefed the home minister on enforcement action and efforts to identify and dismantle supply chains, sources said.
The meeting also discussed criminal syndicates being operated from abroad through handlers in Delhi and the National Capital Region, the role of shooters and arms suppliers in extortion cases, and targeted shootings, they said.
The home minister reviewed the use of artificial intelligence to ease traffic congestion and measures to remove encroachments at key locations in the city.
The Delhi Police presented a detailed rundown of its performance over the past five years, covering cases registered, arrests, investigations and enforcement measures across key areas, sources said.
According to sources, Shah's interaction with senior officers was also seen as an attempt to boost their morale as the city force faces scrutiny for its actions during protests.
Shah last visited the Delhi Police headquarters on August 30, 2022.